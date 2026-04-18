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Sunset on the Meadows
Sunsets are always a spectacle from our hilltop even when the weather is not the best.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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8
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1
Fav's
1
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th April 2026 6:39pm
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sunset
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vermont
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meadows
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fantastic - such a lovely scene with the fog and mist low on the ground ! fav
April 18th, 2026
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