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Singing Sparrow by corinnec
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Singing Sparrow

Posting early as we have friends all day tomorrow.

I was a little far so I had to crop the image so I have to be content with some burr.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Rick Schies ace
Perfect timing on this one
April 18th, 2026  
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