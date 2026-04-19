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304 / 365
Singing Sparrow
Posting early as we have friends all day tomorrow.
I was a little far so I had to crop the image so I have to be content with some burr.
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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5
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1
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th April 2026 8:14am
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spring
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vermont
Rick Schies
ace
Perfect timing on this one
April 18th, 2026
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