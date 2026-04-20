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Eastern Phoebe by corinnec
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Eastern Phoebe

The best period of the year here for bird watching!

The same day in...
2024
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20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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