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Singing His Heart Out by corinnec
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Singing His Heart Out

Thanks to Jane @jgpittenger for the tips!
The light was nice and I really like the result.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

Jennifer ace
Lovely capture
April 21st, 2026  
Mags ace
In the midst of a song!
April 21st, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
He's beautiful
April 21st, 2026  
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