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306 / 365
Singing His Heart Out
Thanks to Jane
@jgpittenger
for the tips!
The light was nice and I really like the result.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1670
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186
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248
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st April 2026 8:53am
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bird
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spring
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cardinal
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vermont
Jennifer
ace
Lovely capture
April 21st, 2026
Mags
ace
In the midst of a song!
April 21st, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
He's beautiful
April 21st, 2026
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