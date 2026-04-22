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307 / 365
Eastern Blue Bird
They are so pretty and building their nest right now.
The same day in...
2024
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22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1671
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187
followers
248
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84% complete
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Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
9
Fav's
7
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st April 2026 8:18am
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vermont
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eastern blue bird
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
April 22nd, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great photo
April 22nd, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful bird and setting fv!
April 22nd, 2026
Mags
ace
So pretty!
April 22nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful bird
April 22nd, 2026
Teresa F
ace
Beautiful. Fav for me.
April 22nd, 2026
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely shot!
April 22nd, 2026
Fisher Family
A beautiful, colourful shot of this lovely little bird - fav!
Ian
April 22nd, 2026
Beverley
ace
these birds are soo beautiful... super capture
April 22nd, 2026
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