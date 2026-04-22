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Eastern Blue Bird by corinnec
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Eastern Blue Bird

They are so pretty and building their nest right now.

The same day in...
2024
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22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
April 22nd, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great photo
April 22nd, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful bird and setting fv!
April 22nd, 2026  
Mags ace
So pretty!
April 22nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful bird
April 22nd, 2026  
Teresa F ace
Beautiful. Fav for me.
April 22nd, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely shot!
April 22nd, 2026  
Fisher Family
A beautiful, colourful shot of this lovely little bird - fav!

Ian
April 22nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
these birds are soo beautiful... super capture
April 22nd, 2026  
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