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308 / 365
So small
on top of the spruce.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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13
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2
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1
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st April 2026 8:35am
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vermont
Islandgirl
ace
Cute capture, he looks like he is ontop of the world!
April 24th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
Sitting on the top of his world, too cute
April 24th, 2026
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