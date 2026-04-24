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Sun Bathing
We have a lot of Cardinal visiting our bird feeders this year.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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8
Album
2025 -2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th April 2026 8:36am
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spring
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vermont
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