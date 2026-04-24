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Sun Bathing by corinnec
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Sun Bathing

We have a lot of Cardinal visiting our bird feeders this year.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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