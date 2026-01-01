Sign up
1 / 365
Anybody Home?
We have a daily visit from this deer family, usually 2 does and 2 fawns.
I have to be very careful and just crack the front door open to take a picture, more than a crack and they are gone!
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
5
7
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Photo Details
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
31st December 2025 12:11pm
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous shot, clarity
January 1st, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh I love this
January 1st, 2026
Mags
ace
How beautiful they are.
January 1st, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
They are so sweet
January 1st, 2026
*lynn
ace
beautiful clear photo ~ fav
January 1st, 2026
