Anybody Home? by corinnec
Anybody Home?

We have a daily visit from this deer family, usually 2 does and 2 fawns.
I have to be very careful and just crack the front door open to take a picture, more than a crack and they are gone!
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

gloria jones ace
Fabulous shot, clarity
January 1st, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh I love this
January 1st, 2026  
Mags ace
How beautiful they are.
January 1st, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
They are so sweet
January 1st, 2026  
*lynn ace
beautiful clear photo ~ fav
January 1st, 2026  
