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Bobolink by corinnec
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Bobolink

I love to observe the Bobolinks. They are here only end of June, early July for breeding.
For more info:
https://www.audubon.org/field-guide/bird/bobolink

The same day in...
2023
28th June 2026 28th Jun 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured
June 29th, 2026  
Diana ace
A stunning capture of this beauty.
June 29th, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
June 29th, 2026  
Mags ace
Gorgeous capture!
June 29th, 2026  
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