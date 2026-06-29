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18 / 365
The Meadows Belong to the Bobolinks
in June and early July anyway :-)
The same day in...
2024
2023
29th June 2026
29th Jun 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1726
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251
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Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
28th June 2026 1:30pm
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vermont
,
bobolink
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
June 29th, 2026
KWind
ace
Beautiful! Great focus and dof.
June 29th, 2026
Diana
ace
A lovely shot of this beautiful and new to me bird.
June 29th, 2026
Faye Turner
How beautiful fav
June 29th, 2026
Mags
ace
How lovely! Did they sing for you? =)
June 29th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty ! fav
June 29th, 2026
Fisher Family
Beautiful - fav!
Ian
June 29th, 2026
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