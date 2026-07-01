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Sunset over the Taconics
We had a deluge yesterday evening, the sunset was spectacular!
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th June 2026 7:24pm
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