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Sunset over the Taconics by corinnec
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Sunset over the Taconics

We had a deluge yesterday evening, the sunset was spectacular!
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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