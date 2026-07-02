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Dandelions by corinnec
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Dandelions

Playing with blurriness to enhance the painterly quality of this simple picture.

We face a heat wave. It's hot, humid and stormy!
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Zilli~ ace
Lovely!
July 2nd, 2026  
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