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72 / 365
Beaver Pond
A summer destination for the locals.
The same day in...
2024
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3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th June 2026 10:08am
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pond
,
vermont
Mags
ace
So very peaceful and lovely.
July 4th, 2026
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