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Beaver Pond by corinnec
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Beaver Pond

A summer destination for the locals.

The same day in...
2024
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3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Mags ace
So very peaceful and lovely.
July 4th, 2026  
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