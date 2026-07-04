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Preparation for our 4th of July party
A truly ugly pic...my only capture for that day...
The same day in...
2024
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4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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17
Comments
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd July 2026 3:17pm
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party
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vermont
Diana
ace
How fabulous that looks with all-out flags! Happy celebrations 🍾
July 5th, 2026
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