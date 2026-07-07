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153 / 365
Family Time
They were the only one fishing in the Beaver Pond. I liked their reflections in the pond.
Since the 4th I had no time for photos and I missed it. Our flowers just start to bloom, except for the roses blooming and wilting the same day.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th June 2026 10:08am
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reflections
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pond
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vermont
Jacqueline
ace
A gorgeous subject to paint…… may I?
July 8th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
the reflections are brilliant corinne
July 8th, 2026
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Great reflections
July 8th, 2026
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