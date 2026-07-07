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Family Time by corinnec
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Family Time

They were the only one fishing in the Beaver Pond. I liked their reflections in the pond.

Since the 4th I had no time for photos and I missed it. Our flowers just start to bloom, except for the roses blooming and wilting the same day.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Jacqueline ace
A gorgeous subject to paint…… may I?
July 8th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
the reflections are brilliant corinne
July 8th, 2026  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Great reflections
July 8th, 2026  
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