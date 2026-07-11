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157 / 365
Baby Allium
For all of you who already have tons of flowers in your garden, in Vermont things are a little slower. Our Cornflowers are open but the Alliums are just started.
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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3
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3
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th July 2026 9:34am
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vermont
Dorothy
ace
A very delicate beautiful capture!
July 14th, 2026
Simply Amanda
Beautiful hint of what's to come!
July 14th, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2026
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