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Pretty or Not by corinnec
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Pretty or Not

I love photographing them :-)

Sorry for the multiple posts, I plan to come back to a more regular posting and commenting schedule.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

Dorothy ace
How can you resist? Enjoy your summer. Hope the garden is growing well.
July 14th, 2026  
Beverley ace
a superb capture of this fly... stunning details. well done...
July 14th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super close-up - love the sheen and detail on the wings !
July 14th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
AMAZING
July 14th, 2026  
ByBri ace
Amazing close up..
July 14th, 2026  
Diana ace
A fabulous macro of this amazing critter.
July 14th, 2026  
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