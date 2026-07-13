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Pretty or Not
I love photographing them :-)
Sorry for the multiple posts, I plan to come back to a more regular posting and commenting schedule.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1742
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th July 2026 9:46am
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vermont
Dorothy
ace
How can you resist? Enjoy your summer. Hope the garden is growing well.
July 14th, 2026
Beverley
ace
a superb capture of this fly... stunning details. well done...
July 14th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up - love the sheen and detail on the wings !
July 14th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
AMAZING
July 14th, 2026
ByBri
ace
Amazing close up..
July 14th, 2026
Diana
ace
A fabulous macro of this amazing critter.
July 14th, 2026
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