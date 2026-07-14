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Graceful
Finally butterflies are back!
Happy 14th of July for all French and French friends on 365!
The same day in...
2024
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14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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15
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3
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3
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th July 2026 11:01am
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vermont
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty and a super close-up capture ! fav
July 14th, 2026
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
July 14th, 2026
Beverley
ace
a very beautiful capture of this butterfly... gorgeous colours & super Pov
July 14th, 2026
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