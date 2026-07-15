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Hover Fly by corinnec
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Hover Fly

I didn't want to crop the image too much but if you zoom completely into its eyes you'll see the mosaic!
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Amazing capture! I think hover flies are very noisy. =) You sure can't miss their different buzz.
July 15th, 2026  
carol white ace
A lovely close up capture. Fav 😊
July 15th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great close-up !
July 15th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Super macro!
July 15th, 2026  
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