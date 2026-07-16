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T'as de beaux yeux, tu sais
I could not resist to crop yesterday photo. Sorry!
I wanted to see how much details my new macro lens was capturing. I have much to learn. I think learning how to stack photos would be a great skill with this lens.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Corinne C
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@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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22
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7
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Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th July 2026 10:30am
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JackieR
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Fabulous clarity!
July 16th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
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this is fabulous Corinne
July 16th, 2026
Paul J
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The “eyes” have it! Super shot.
July 16th, 2026
gloria jones
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Wow...Terrific macro
July 16th, 2026
Jerzy
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I think you should be happy with this result, Excellent !
July 16th, 2026
Rick Schies
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Great close-up. You can even see the pollen
July 16th, 2026
Peter Dulis
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Nice
July 16th, 2026
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