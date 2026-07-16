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T'as de beaux yeux, tu sais by corinnec
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T'as de beaux yeux, tu sais

I could not resist to crop yesterday photo. Sorry!
I wanted to see how much details my new macro lens was capturing. I have much to learn. I think learning how to stack photos would be a great skill with this lens.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous clarity!
July 16th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is fabulous Corinne
July 16th, 2026  
Paul J ace
The “eyes” have it! Super shot.
July 16th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Terrific macro
July 16th, 2026  
Jerzy ace
I think you should be happy with this result, Excellent !
July 16th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Great close-up. You can even see the pollen
July 16th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
July 16th, 2026  
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