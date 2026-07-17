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Smoked Sky by corinnec
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Smoked Sky

I love mornings, the earlier, the better. Our pups love them too. They can sniff, run and roll in the grass before we all go back in for breakfast.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
You captured a great scene. The smoke has cleared a bit here in Pa
July 18th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful landscape in spite of the pink tones in the smoked sky !
July 18th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
The smoke sure give a different beauty in the sky
July 18th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
is the sky from wild fires Corinne , hope everyone is safe
July 18th, 2026  
Judith Johnson ace
Pretty scene
July 18th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot, looks like you got it worse than us.
July 18th, 2026  
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