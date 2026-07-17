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Smoked Sky
I love mornings, the earlier, the better. Our pups love them too. They can sniff, run and roll in the grass before we all go back in for breakfast.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
15th July 2026 7:20am
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sky
,
morning
,
smoke
,
meadow
,
vermont
Rick Schies
ace
You captured a great scene. The smoke has cleared a bit here in Pa
July 18th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful landscape in spite of the pink tones in the smoked sky !
July 18th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
The smoke sure give a different beauty in the sky
July 18th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
is the sky from wild fires Corinne , hope everyone is safe
July 18th, 2026
Judith Johnson
ace
Pretty scene
July 18th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot, looks like you got it worse than us.
July 18th, 2026
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