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Moxy by corinnec
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Moxy

Our neighbors' cute puppy!
She is always trying to see if our dogs are up on the hill.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very cute face. What is that thing around her neck?
July 21st, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful dog, such a huge collar for that little neck.
July 21st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Stellar capture of this good looking puppy and her alert eyes
July 21st, 2026  
Barb ace
Super portrait! Radiates energy!
July 21st, 2026  
Corinne C ace
@ludwigsdiana It looks so large! but in fact it's quite light. It's an e-collar preventing her to go beyond some boundaries around their house. They opted for this system instead of a physical fence.
July 21st, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super alert pup ! A great portrait !
July 21st, 2026  
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