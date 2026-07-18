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164 / 365
Moxy
Our neighbors' cute puppy!
She is always trying to see if our dogs are up on the hill.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th July 2026 3:53pm
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pup
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vermont
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Very cute face. What is that thing around her neck?
July 21st, 2026
Diana
ace
Beautiful dog, such a huge collar for that little neck.
July 21st, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Stellar capture of this good looking puppy and her alert eyes
July 21st, 2026
Barb
ace
Super portrait! Radiates energy!
July 21st, 2026
Corinne C
ace
@ludwigsdiana
It looks so large! but in fact it's quite light. It's an e-collar preventing her to go beyond some boundaries around their house. They opted for this system instead of a physical fence.
July 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super alert pup ! A great portrait !
July 21st, 2026
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