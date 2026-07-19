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165 / 365
Tiny
My vegetables and flowers garden. It's small and not yet fully planted.
A quick shot I wanted to share with my daughter so she can see the recent changes.
No comment needed :-)
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Corinne C
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@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
19th July 2026 1:13pm
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garden
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vermont
John Falconer
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No comment? It looks great. Lovely shot.
July 21st, 2026
Diana
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It looks lovely, I see one of your pups too.
July 21st, 2026
gloria jones
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Great capture of your garden areas...Love the flags in the background
July 21st, 2026
Barb
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Very attractive!
July 21st, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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A great start on your garden . - all takes time !
July 21st, 2026
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