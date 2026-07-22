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Tiniest in our garden
I love to capture the small creatures in our garden. Maybe because it is the only way for me to observe them. We share the same world.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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8
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1
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Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
14th July 2026 10:30am
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insect
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vermont
Beverley
ace
a very beautiful capture... a tiny treasure...
July 22nd, 2026
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