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Tiniest in our garden by corinnec
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Tiniest in our garden

I love to capture the small creatures in our garden. Maybe because it is the only way for me to observe them. We share the same world.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Beverley ace
a very beautiful capture... a tiny treasure...
July 22nd, 2026  
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