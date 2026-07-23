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167 / 365
Say Cheese...
One of the little calves grazing behind our house.
No way I eat veal or beef when if I want to maintain good relationships with my cute neighbors.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
22nd July 2026 7:35am
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pasture
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calf
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vermont
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely capture
July 23rd, 2026
Mags
ace
Aww! So peaceful.
July 23rd, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
July 23rd, 2026
haskar
ace
Lovely shot.
July 23rd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! bless - such a beautiful capture ! fav
July 23rd, 2026
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