Previous
Say Cheese... by corinnec
167 / 365

Say Cheese...

One of the little calves grazing behind our house.
No way I eat veal or beef when if I want to maintain good relationships with my cute neighbors.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
A lovely capture
July 23rd, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! So peaceful.
July 23rd, 2026  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
July 23rd, 2026  
haskar ace
Lovely shot.
July 23rd, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! bless - such a beautiful capture ! fav
July 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact