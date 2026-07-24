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Sweet Guys
These belong to the daughter of a friend of mine. She's trying to re-home her four goats. They are sweet but require medical prevention protocols to stay healthy.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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11
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1
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
23rd July 2026 3:28pm
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vermont
,
goats
Mags
ace
Adorable!
July 24th, 2026
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