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Sweet Guys by corinnec
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Sweet Guys

These belong to the daughter of a friend of mine. She's trying to re-home her four goats. They are sweet but require medical prevention protocols to stay healthy.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Mags ace
Adorable!
July 24th, 2026  
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