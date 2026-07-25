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Breakfast by corinnec
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Breakfast

We're having friends over for a week. I made sausages and waffles for breakfast.

Sorry if I don't comment much. I'll try my best
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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KV ace
Sounds like a yummy brekkie.
July 25th, 2026  
Jennifer ace
Sounds nice! I like your close up
July 25th, 2026  
Fisher Family
Nice shot, and a lovely idea for breakfast - fav!

Ian
July 25th, 2026  
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