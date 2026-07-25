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Breakfast
We're having friends over for a week. I made sausages and waffles for breakfast.
Sorry if I don't comment much. I'll try my best
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
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13
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3
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1
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th July 2026 10:11am
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breakfast
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waffles
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vermont
KV
ace
Sounds like a yummy brekkie.
July 25th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Sounds nice! I like your close up
July 25th, 2026
Fisher Family
Nice shot, and a lovely idea for breakfast - fav!
Ian
July 25th, 2026
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