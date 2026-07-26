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Stormy Day
Our friends are still with us and I just had time to capture this bee on my way to cut a salad for lunch.
Everybody is relaxing now and I cantata this time to post and comment :-)
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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4
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Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th July 2026 12:19pm
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bee
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vermont
Dorothy
ace
And then relax yourself, I hope.
July 26th, 2026
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