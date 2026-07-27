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Serendipity
A photo taken by mistake but I love the result.
There is something both annoying and exciting when I look at this not complete image of the flower.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
8
Fav's
4
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th July 2026 12:17pm
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flower
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miss
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vermont
howozzie
ace
Your 'mistake' is far from a mistake. Love the detail, colors, and close-up.
July 27th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
I think it's very intriguing!
July 27th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A Happy mistake !! - they do happen. Lovely close-up , detail and colour !
July 27th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Nice mistake
July 27th, 2026
Mags
ace
I love the pale yellow petals.
July 27th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
sometimes we find beautiful art in unusual ways . Lovely Corinne
July 27th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Pretty
July 27th, 2026
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