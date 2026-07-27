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Serendipity by corinnec
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Serendipity

A photo taken by mistake but I love the result.
There is something both annoying and exciting when I look at this not complete image of the flower.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

howozzie ace
Your 'mistake' is far from a mistake. Love the detail, colors, and close-up.
July 27th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
I think it's very intriguing!
July 27th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A Happy mistake !! - they do happen. Lovely close-up , detail and colour !
July 27th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Nice mistake
July 27th, 2026  
Mags ace
I love the pale yellow petals.
July 27th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
sometimes we find beautiful art in unusual ways . Lovely Corinne
July 27th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Pretty
July 27th, 2026  
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