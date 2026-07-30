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Social Gathering Turkey Vulture Way
They love this old, dead tree skeleton. I can reach them with my long lens...
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1759
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252
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
28th July 2026 9:47am
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vermont
,
turkey vulture
John Falconer
ace
Great capture of these scary looking birds.
August 2nd, 2026
Mags
ace
They are so strange! Great shot.
August 2nd, 2026
KV
ace
The tree really suits them. Nice committee (venue or volt) of vultures!
August 2nd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
ooh, cool shot
August 2nd, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
Waiting for their next meal
August 2nd, 2026
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