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Social Gathering Turkey Vulture Way by corinnec
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Social Gathering Turkey Vulture Way

They love this old, dead tree skeleton. I can reach them with my long lens...
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great capture of these scary looking birds.
August 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
They are so strange! Great shot.
August 2nd, 2026  
KV ace
The tree really suits them. Nice committee (venue or volt) of vultures!
August 2nd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
ooh, cool shot
August 2nd, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Waiting for their next meal
August 2nd, 2026  
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