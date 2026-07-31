Previous
Next
Breakfast by corinnec
175 / 365

Breakfast

She answered my call and graced me with the sweetest face she could.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Nicely captured
August 2nd, 2026  
Mags ace
Aww! Looking right at you. =)
August 2nd, 2026  
KV ace
Sweet girl… she has such lovely eyes.
August 2nd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
ah, beautiful
August 2nd, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Good day to you
August 2nd, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Beautifully captured
August 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact