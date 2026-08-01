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Stormy Day by corinnec
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Stormy Day

Through the screen of our family room, the clouds lead the way toward the woods.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

Mags ace
I like your b&w view!
August 2nd, 2026  
KV ace
Cool textures added from the scene and what a gorgeous view your have!!!
August 2nd, 2026  
Jennifer ace
nice scene and I like the textured effect from the screen too
August 2nd, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
This perspective gives it so much depth
August 2nd, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Lovely bw
August 2nd, 2026  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely B&W shot.
August 2nd, 2026  
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