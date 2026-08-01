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176 / 365
Stormy Day
Through the screen of our family room, the clouds lead the way toward the woods.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
2026
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th July 2026 5:25pm
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Mags
ace
I like your b&w view!
August 2nd, 2026
KV
ace
Cool textures added from the scene and what a gorgeous view your have!!!
August 2nd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
nice scene and I like the textured effect from the screen too
August 2nd, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
This perspective gives it so much depth
August 2nd, 2026
Chrissie
ace
Lovely bw
August 2nd, 2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely B&W shot.
August 2nd, 2026
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