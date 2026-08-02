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177 / 365
Allium
Our skies are grey and rain is coming, but our alliums seem happy.
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1760
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252
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Photo Details
Views
27
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd August 2026 9:56am
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vermont
,
allium
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful macro
August 2nd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful detail!
August 2nd, 2026
Kate
ace
Fabulous closeup
August 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome explosion
August 2nd, 2026
Fisher Family
A beautiful explosion of allium - fav!
Ian
August 2nd, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful ! fav
August 2nd, 2026
Michelle
Beautiful
August 2nd, 2026
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