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Sunset by corinnec
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Sunset

A picture I took a while ago this summer.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Dramiatic
August 4th, 2026  
Phil Howcroft ace
This is so beautiful Corinne . Nature never disappoints
August 4th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning and very painterly !
August 4th, 2026  
Islandgirl ace
Very pretty sunset!
August 4th, 2026  
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