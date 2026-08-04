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179 / 365
Sunset
A picture I took a while ago this summer.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
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Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2026
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
30th June 2026 7:24pm
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sunset
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vermont
Joan Robillard
ace
Dramiatic
August 4th, 2026
Phil Howcroft
ace
This is so beautiful Corinne . Nature never disappoints
August 4th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning and very painterly !
August 4th, 2026
Islandgirl
ace
Very pretty sunset!
August 4th, 2026
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