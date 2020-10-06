Sign up
Down to the Wild
This is the part of our property where we didn't do any landscape. It's wild, wild like Arizona can be and its my favorite place to be.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Corinne C
@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled Germán Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
Tags
desert
,
arizona
sheri
Intriguing path.
October 7th, 2020
