Chief in action by corinnec
10 / 365

Chief in action

I promise not to post too many pictures of my pets. Chief, like most dogs loves to play. These days, frisbees are his favorite.
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Corinne C

@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household.
