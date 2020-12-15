Sign up
What Do You Want?
A Rock Pigeon was not at all happy to be my model.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
15th December 2020 5:24pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
arizona
pigeon
marlboromaam
ace
Splendid capture!
December 16th, 2020
