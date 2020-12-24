Sign up
85 / 365
2020 Christmas Eve
Merry Christmas for those celebrating and Happy Holidays!
Sorry for not commenting today, we've been busy preparing our celebration. I'll resume commenting after Christmas.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
113
photos
58
followers
101
following
23% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
24th December 2020 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
Amanda R.
Beautiful! Have a very Merry Christmas, Corinne!
December 25th, 2020
Corinne C
ace
@emrob
Thank you Amanda. Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful................Happy Holidays!
December 25th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
December 25th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Gorgeous tree!
December 25th, 2020
