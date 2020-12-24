Previous
2020 Christmas Eve by corinnec
85 / 365

2020 Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas for those celebrating and Happy Holidays!

Sorry for not commenting today, we've been busy preparing our celebration. I'll resume commenting after Christmas.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Corinne C

@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
Amanda R.
Beautiful! Have a very Merry Christmas, Corinne!
December 25th, 2020  
Corinne C ace
@emrob Thank you Amanda. Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful................Happy Holidays!
December 25th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
December 25th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous tree!
December 25th, 2020  
