Orion from our Backyard by corinnec
91 / 365

Orion from our Backyard

I love watching Orion from my backyard. It is an anchor for me. This view of the sky from my backyard is one memory I will cherish.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Corinne C

@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
Anne ❀ ace
beautiful sky!
January 11th, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
Gorgeous shot!
January 11th, 2021  
