98 / 365
Horizon
I may have captured a dozen of pictures of the moon rise. They were or too light or too dark :-). This is the one I prefer.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
French born and raised, I live in Arizona with my husband and my daughter. Two spoiled German Shepherd dogs lead the household. We are all...
Tags
phoenix
,
horizon
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's a beautiful moon rise!
January 30th, 2021
Samantha
ace
The colors in this photo are great.
January 30th, 2021
