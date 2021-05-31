Previous
Next
This Ol'Church by corinnec
112 / 365

This Ol'Church

Waiting for the completion of the renovation, we rent this church which has been transformed into an Airbnb.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). French born and raised, I live in...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise