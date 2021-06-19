Previous
Fiery DayLily by corinnec
122 / 365

Fiery DayLily

I found the color of the Daylily a little faded. By changing the tone of the background I tried to make the flower pop!
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Corinne C

@corinnec
French born and raised
Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
great colour, focus and DOF
June 20th, 2021  
