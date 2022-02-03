Previous
Black and White #2 by corinnec
Black and White #2

I wanted the same picture but with the top of the piano open. I'll have to wait for another sunny morning to get the light on the music scores.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Very nice. Pretty room and piano. Love the spot of light on the music.
February 4th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
A very inviting looking room, the sun on the sheets of music is very nice.
February 4th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
I do love light on a piano. good choice for b&w
February 4th, 2022  
Mags ace
Excellent black and white! Love the piano and those full bookshelves!
February 4th, 2022  
summerfield ace
i love the little patch of light on the music. your wall shelving is a dream for me. aces!
February 4th, 2022  
