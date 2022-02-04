Sign up
197 / 365
Expecting 18 inches of Snow
From our bedroom looking down to the street
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
53% complete
View this month »
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Latest from all albums
62
192
193
17
194
195
196
197
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
3rd February 2022 10:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
night
,
vermont
Diana
ace
Such a lovely winter scene.
February 4th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh my!!!! So niiice
February 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
