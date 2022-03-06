Previous
Next
Rainy Day by corinnec
214 / 365

Rainy Day

What we see in a puddle!
6th March 2022 6th Mar 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
This is a so cool, love the creative PoV. Fav!
March 8th, 2022  
Velina
You have a great eye, very ordinary, but looks so beautiful
March 8th, 2022  
Mags ace
That's amazing!
March 8th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Nicely done
March 8th, 2022  
Kathy ace
This is wonderful.
March 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise