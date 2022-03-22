Previous
A Gift by corinnec
A Gift

A friend gave me a bouquet of pink Carnations, they have lasted for over a week and don't show any sign of advanced decay.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
Mags ace
Elegant!!!
March 22nd, 2022  
sarah ace
I love the petals they look like ruffles
March 22nd, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Lovely
March 22nd, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Very pretty on the white background!
March 22nd, 2022  
