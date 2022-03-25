Sign up
230 / 365
Former Beauty
Still playing with my 60mm macro. I have so much to learn. I'm also using only the manual mode making taking pictures more fun and longer, much longer :-))
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
1
0
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
329
photos
95
followers
167
following
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
224
225
226
227
228
16
229
230
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
25th March 2022 1:57pm
Tags
flower
,
close-up
,
vermont
KV
ace
Nice focus and detail… even though I ditched my Canon cameras and switched to Sony I kept my Canon EF 100mm IS macro and use it with an adapter on my Sony… love this lens so much.
March 25th, 2022
