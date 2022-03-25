Previous
Former Beauty by corinnec
Former Beauty

Still playing with my 60mm macro. I have so much to learn. I'm also using only the manual mode making taking pictures more fun and longer, much longer :-))
KV ace
Nice focus and detail… even though I ditched my Canon cameras and switched to Sony I kept my Canon EF 100mm IS macro and use it with an adapter on my Sony… love this lens so much.
March 25th, 2022  
