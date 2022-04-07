Sign up
239 / 365
A Vermont Path
Visiting our architect whose office is in a remote area.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
Photo Details
11
4
4
Pot-Pourri
iPhone 13 Pro Max
7th April 2022 3:01pm
trees
path
vermont
cactp
Phil Howcroft
what a beautiful tree lined road, nice one Corinne
April 8th, 2022
Lesley
ace
This is fabulous. I’d love to travel along this road.
April 8th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Nice tree lined road!
April 8th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a captivating row of trees.
April 8th, 2022
