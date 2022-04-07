Previous
A Vermont Path by corinnec
239 / 365

A Vermont Path

Visiting our architect whose office is in a remote area.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Corinne C

@corinnec
Phil Howcroft
what a beautiful tree lined road, nice one Corinne
April 8th, 2022  
Lesley ace
This is fabulous. I’d love to travel along this road.
April 8th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Nice tree lined road!
April 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a captivating row of trees.
April 8th, 2022  
