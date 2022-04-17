Sign up
241 / 365
Snow Squirrel for Easter
Snow falls are in this coming week forecast. This little squirrel was trying to get to dryer grounds :-)
Taken with my phone camera which seemed very confused by the falling flakes.
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
Corinne C
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
easter
,
vermont
Diana
ace
Oh shame, I feel for the poor animals in this kind of weather. Good that you got a shot.
April 17th, 2022
