248 / 365
Hydro Plant
I just like this industrial view in the middle of our small town.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
353
photos
95
followers
168
following
68% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th May 2022 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vermont
,
proctor
,
b&w tower 'hydro plant
